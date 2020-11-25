Metlife clients now can use bKash App to pay premiums

MetLife's 1+ million customers can now use both MetLife's website and bKash App to instantly pay their premiums, says a press release

With the newly introduced web-based direct premium payment feature, customers can easily and conveniently pay premiums directly from MetLife Bangladesh website (www.metlife.com.bd) with their bKash accounts.

Alongside, MetLife customers can also pay their premiums through bKash app. To pay the premium, customers need to select MetLife from pay bill option of the bKash app.

They can complete the payment by providing premium information and bKash pin.

Both of the above payment methods offer 24/7 payment accessibility and instant payment acknowledgement through SMS and digital receipts, making the payment process paperless and environment friendly.

With the addition of these new features to MetLife's existing array of digital servicing channels, which includes Mobile Financial Services, Online Banking and Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT), and Debit/Credit card payment facilities, MetLife customers can continue paying their premiums quickly and easily without having to visit a physical location.















