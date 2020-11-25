Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 November, 2020, 2:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Metlife clients now can use bKash App to pay premiums

Published : Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Desk

MetLife's 1+ million customers can now use both MetLife's website and bKash App to instantly pay their premiums, says a press release  
With the newly introduced web-based direct premium payment feature, customers can easily and conveniently pay premiums directly from MetLife Bangladesh website (www.metlife.com.bd) with their bKash accounts.
Alongside, MetLife customers can also pay their premiums through bKash app. To pay the premium, customers need to select MetLife from pay bill option of the bKash app.
They can complete the payment by providing premium information and bKash pin.
Both of the above payment methods offer 24/7 payment accessibility and instant payment acknowledgement through SMS and digital receipts, making the payment process paperless and environment friendly.  
With the addition of these new features to MetLife's existing array of digital servicing channels, which includes Mobile Financial Services, Online Banking and Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT), and Debit/Credit card payment facilities, MetLife customers can continue paying their premiums  quickly and easily without having to visit a physical location.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Britain set to reveal spending plans for virus era
Qantas to require Covid-19 vaccination for int’l travellers
Etihad Airways launches facial biometrics test trials
Mir Akhter IPO subscription will commence on Dec 24
Bangladesh seeks to import LNG by end-December
Yellen likely to be first US Finance Minister in 231 yrs
Metlife clients now can use bKash App to pay premiums
BANKING EVENT


Latest News
14 dead as twin blasts rock Afghan city
Strong pressure needs to put on Myanmar: Momen
ACC asks for wealth statements of Papul's wife, daughter
Hundreds killed in massacre in Ethiopia's Tigray
DMC admin officer Rashedul dies of Covid-19
SC rejects bail plea of convict accused Abu Naser
HC orders implementation of its 9-point directive to reduce air pollution
Ariful heroic gives Khulna dramatic victory; Shakib failed
BNP leader Rizvi discharged from hospital
Singapore deports 15 Bangladeshis over anti-France posts
Most Read News
'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19
HC orders probe into marriage of child with 85-year man
Plan to launch attacks in Bangladesh: Youth held in Singapore
Emergence of Bangladesh: Our valour and Bangabandhu’s diplomacy
Bangladesh reports more 32 COVID-19 deaths
Man throws acid on wife in Natore
Fire ravages Dhaka’s Sat Tala Slum, 40 shanties gutted
OBOR: A tool to counter Indo-Pacific Strategy
Faridul Haque to take oath as State Minister evening
Dipu Moni to brief media Wednesday on school admission test
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft