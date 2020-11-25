

PILIL approves 10pc cash dividend

The 20th annual general meeting (AGM) of Prime Islami Life Insurance Ltd (PILIL) approved 10 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on December 31, 2019 for the shareholders, says a press release.PILIL Chairman Mohammad Akhter presided over the meeting held on Monday on a digital platform while Chief Executive Officer Md. Apel Mahmud, Chief Advisor Rahim Ud-Doula Choudhury, Company Secretary M Nurul Alam and other high officials are connented through virtually and physically.