Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 November, 2020, 2:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Malaysia suffers after C-19 outbreak hits rubber glove maker

Published : Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

Nov 24: Stock markets in Malaysia declined 1per cent on Tuesday, weighed down by losses for the world's top latex glove maker Top Glove, after more than 2,000 of its workforce tested positive for COVID-19.
In a mixed morning on Asian exchanges, Singapore and Indonesian stocks rose about 1per cent to their highest since early March, while both Thai and Philippine markets lost ground.
Political tensions continued to simmer in Bangkok, with Thai police saying they would deploy nearly 6,000 officers for a demonstration by protesters demanding that King Maha Vajiralongkorn give up personal control of the assets.
The Malaysian benchmark was hit by a 7.5per cent slump for Top Glove as the government said it was closing 28 factory buildings due to a surge in people testing positive in the area where the plants and dormitories are located.
Analysts said the heavy weighting of the rubber industry and glove manufacturers, "none of which are likely to outperform in a post-COVID world", also dragged down the index as results of vaccine tests hinted at a road out of the pandemic globally.
Palm oil stocks were also down, tracking a decline in Malaysian palm oil futures, with the world's largest palm oil planter by land size, Sime Darby Plantation Bhd, falling 1.4per cent.
Philippine stocks declined 1per cent as investors took some profit after rallying in recent sessions due to a 25 basis point cut in interest rates and broader optimism around the prospects for a global recovery.
"PSEi has gained a lot in the last (few) days and it seems players were ready to collect," said Ruben Carlo O. Asuncion, chief economist at Union Bank of the Philippines.
Elsewhere, news that US President-elect Joe Biden was given the go-ahead to begin his White House transition spurred more optimism around trade and growth-reliant markets.
J.P. Morgan analysts upgraded Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore equities to "overweight", adding that a vaccine and new US fiscal easing would boost growth forecasts for the broader ASEAN market starting from the second quarter of fiscal
2021.
"A Biden victory potentially reduces the geopolitical risk premium on EM equities. Further, a potentially weaker dollar and strong ASEAN FX could benefit the performance of equities in the region," they said.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Britain set to reveal spending plans for virus era
Qantas to require Covid-19 vaccination for int’l travellers
Etihad Airways launches facial biometrics test trials
Mir Akhter IPO subscription will commence on Dec 24
Bangladesh seeks to import LNG by end-December
Yellen likely to be first US Finance Minister in 231 yrs
Metlife clients now can use bKash App to pay premiums
BANKING EVENT


Latest News
14 dead as twin blasts rock Afghan city
Strong pressure needs to put on Myanmar: Momen
ACC asks for wealth statements of Papul's wife, daughter
Hundreds killed in massacre in Ethiopia's Tigray
DMC admin officer Rashedul dies of Covid-19
SC rejects bail plea of convict accused Abu Naser
HC orders implementation of its 9-point directive to reduce air pollution
Ariful heroic gives Khulna dramatic victory; Shakib failed
BNP leader Rizvi discharged from hospital
Singapore deports 15 Bangladeshis over anti-France posts
Most Read News
'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19
HC orders probe into marriage of child with 85-year man
Plan to launch attacks in Bangladesh: Youth held in Singapore
Emergence of Bangladesh: Our valour and Bangabandhu’s diplomacy
Bangladesh reports more 32 COVID-19 deaths
Man throws acid on wife in Natore
Fire ravages Dhaka’s Sat Tala Slum, 40 shanties gutted
OBOR: A tool to counter Indo-Pacific Strategy
Faridul Haque to take oath as State Minister evening
Dipu Moni to brief media Wednesday on school admission test
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft