IFIC bank clients may get Akash link on installment

The country's only legal direct-to-home service Akash DTH is now available on installment, initially for the IFIC Shohoj Account customers of IFIC Bank.

Beximco Communications informed, the offer will remain open till December 31 next, says après release.

By opening an `IFIC Shohoj Rin' account or their existing account holders can now buy Akash Basic and Akash Regular with 8 months of Akash lite subscription through a 12 months installment.

In that case Akash Basic customers will pay Tk 578 per month and Akash Regular customers will pay Tk 622 per month.

Customers can primarily avail Akash DTH by getting `Shohoj Rin' from 30 branches and sub-branches of IFIC Bank. Akash is hopeful of launching such services later in rest of the branches of the bank and with other banks as well.

Akash DTH, the country's only legal DTH service provider, started to provide its service using the feed of the Bangabandhu satellite-1 from May, 2019.

The one-time price of Akash Basic and Regular connection is Tk 3999 and Tk 4499 respectively. In both the connections, more than 120 channels are available with a monthly package subscription of Tk 399 and more than 70 channels with a package of Tk 249.

Akash connection is available at 8000+ retail outlets throughout the country in all 64 districts, says the press release.




























