

Foodpanda starts care campaign at eateries amid C-19

As part of its Panda Care Station Campaign, foodpanda is installing hand-sanitizing stations at 100 popular restaurants in the capital and other major cities.

Alongside placing those stations, foodpanda is also supporting with supplies of hand sanitizers to keep restaurant goers safe.

The objective of the initiative is to extend its care for outgoing people.

The pandemic is still posing a massive threat, and by only following health safety measures one can keep self safe. And frequently sanitizing hands is a crucial hygiene practice that can keep one safe alongside wearing masks while outside.

Besides 50 popular eateries in the capital-- BFC, Chillox and Salam's Kitchen to name a few-- 50 other restaurants from district and divisional level cities will receive the care stations within the end of November.









