Samsung launches Get More campaign

Renowned electronic brand Samsung has launched a new promotional campaign titled 'Get More,' to give more to its customers with home appliances.

Under this campaign, customers can avail exchange offers up to Tk 22,000 and cashbacks up to Tk 30,000 depending on their desired models till end of December.

Samsung Bangladesh has opened up the door for its loyal consumers to decorate own houses conveniently with top-notch electronic appliances.

Samsung television, refrigerator, air conditioner, washing machine and microwave oven are available for purchase in this campaign.

Upon buying a Samsung TV, customers can enjoy up to Tk 30,000 cashback, plus win a Luxury Staycation at The Westin Dhaka with every 55" or above model UHD TV.

For refrigerators, the cashback offer is provided up to Tk 25,000. Lucrative cashback will also be available on air conditioners, washing machines and microwave ovens, ranging from Tk 2,000 to Tk 5,000.

Customers can even exchange their products in order to get benefit from the Samsung exchange offers, starting from Tk 4,000 and going up to Tk 22,000, depending on the original price and model of products.

The promotional campaign also comes with a chance for the customers to scratch cards and win exciting prizes. The Scratch and Get more features, available for the buyers of Samsung TV and refrigerator, enable customers to try their luck with a scratch card and win prizes like TV, washing machine, and microwave oven.

Samsung has also introduced a Bundle Offer with this campaign. Customers can enjoy up to 5% discount on top of the existing discounts if they purchase a minimum of 3 products at a time.

























