Women entrepreneurs demand separate budget allocations



Member of Parliament Selima Ahmed (left) addressing the closing ceremony of the 3-day Virtual 'Women Entrepreneurship Congress-2020' organised by Daffodil International University on November 21, last.

Member of Parliament Selima Ahmed said this as the chief guest at the concluding session of the 3-day Virtual 'Women Entrepreneurship Congress-2020' organised on Saturday (November 21). The Congress was organised by Daffodil International University (DIU) that started on November 19.

Start Up Bangladesh Managing Director Tina Jabeen attended the closing ceremony as the special guest, says a press release.

While addressing as the chief guest, Selima Ahmed said that women entrepreneurs have contributed a lot to the economic progress of Bangladesh.

It must be acknowledged that women entrepreneurs have a huge role to play in making Bangladesh a middle-income country

Selima Ahmed, MP also said that women are now doing much better in business. Their success is enviable. Even then, it must also be acknowledged that many women are still lagging behind.

Ms. Selima Ahmed urged the women to be more proactive in business planning, strategy setting, capacity building, etc.

On the other hand, special guest Ms. Tina Jabeen said, Bangladesh is gradually becoming digital. Women also have an outstanding contribution behind this, because thousands of women have become tech entrepreneurs.

Many young women are now doing freelancing. Many women have established IT firms. Tina Jabeen urged on government and non-government organizations to extend their hand to these women entrepreneurs.

Conducted by Beauty Akhter, Faculty of Daffodil International University, the Women Entrepreneurship Congress- 2020 was organised in association with Global Entrepreneurship Week Bangladesh and Female Innovators Hub which signifies a rise in growth and interest in women entrepreneurship.

Holding for the first time in Bangladesh, the Congress featured 65 speakers from around the world. At least 10,000 entrepreneurs participated in the three-day congress.

The 3-days congress, with a theme of "Empowering Women through Entrepreneurship'' was a gathering of women entrepreneurs and leaders.

Earlier, on November 19, HE Aminah Gharib Fakim, the sixth president of Mauritius, inaugurated the 'Women Entrepreneurship Congress-2020'.















