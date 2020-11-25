Video
Apple to extend fee waiver for paid events due to C-19

Published : Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 24: Apple said Monday it would extend through June 30 a waiver on app fees for paid events such as tutoring and fitness classes, citing the coronavirus pandemic.
The move is aimed at helping pandemic-hit instructors and performers to continue using iPhone applications for virtual classes and events at no cost.
Apple had initially agreed to a waiver until December, amid concerns raised by Facebook and others seeking to help people whose in-person classes and events have been canceled due to the global health emergency.
"As the world fights Covid-19, we recognize that adapting experiences from in-person to digital continues to be a top priority," Apple said on its developer website.
Apple said the move affects the "in-app purchase" requirement for these services, and that it chose to give those affected more time to adapt in light of the pandemic.
Facebook earlier this year asked Apple to skip its usual 30 per cent cut of transactions in mobile apps prior to enabling the social platform's streaming application to be used to create, promote and host paid events from concerts and theatrical performances to yoga classes and cooking lessons.
The move comes amid increasing scrutiny of App Store fees, which are set at 30 per cent in most cases, by developers and antitrust enforcers who argue Apple is abusing its dominance of the marketplace.
The iPhone manufacturer said last week that developers who make less than $1 million from selling apps on its store will see Apple's revenue bite cut to 15 per cent.    -AFP


