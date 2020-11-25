Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 November, 2020, 2:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US states prepare 2nd antitrust lawsuit against Google

Published : Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

WASHINGTON, Nov 24: A bipartisan group of US states plans to file an antitrust lawsuit against Google as early as next month, according to two people briefed on the matter, potentially beating a more widely anticipated lawsuit from a different group of states led by Texas.
The pending legal actions follow an antitrust lawsuit filed by the US Justice Department against Alphabet's Google in October.
The bipartisan group -- made up of Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah -- is sometimes referred to as the Colorado/Nebraska group and has said it planned to combine its case with the federal government's.
Google has broadly denied wrongdoing in response to the government's lawsuit and other probes, and the company said that its search engine and other products are dominant because consumers prefer them.
Two people briefed on the matter said the Colorado/Nebraska group planned to file their lawsuit around mid-December, with one of the people saying a filing was expected in federal district court.
Texas led a group of attorneys general from 50 states and territories which announced a probe of Google in September 2019. Fast forward a year, and Texas is leading a group focused on online advertising technology while the Colorado/Nebraska group has a broader probe under way.
The Texas effort may be slowed by turmoil in the state attorney general's office.
One source pointed to disruptions after recent media reports said the FBI was investigating accusations that Attorney General Ken Paxton abused his office to help a political donor. Several of Paxton's aides,
who had become whistleblowers, resigned or were fired, including people who were key to the Google investigation.
    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Britain set to reveal spending plans for virus era
Qantas to require Covid-19 vaccination for int’l travellers
Etihad Airways launches facial biometrics test trials
Mir Akhter IPO subscription will commence on Dec 24
Bangladesh seeks to import LNG by end-December
Yellen likely to be first US Finance Minister in 231 yrs
Metlife clients now can use bKash App to pay premiums
BANKING EVENT


Latest News
14 dead as twin blasts rock Afghan city
Strong pressure needs to put on Myanmar: Momen
ACC asks for wealth statements of Papul's wife, daughter
Hundreds killed in massacre in Ethiopia's Tigray
DMC admin officer Rashedul dies of Covid-19
SC rejects bail plea of convict accused Abu Naser
HC orders implementation of its 9-point directive to reduce air pollution
Ariful heroic gives Khulna dramatic victory; Shakib failed
BNP leader Rizvi discharged from hospital
Singapore deports 15 Bangladeshis over anti-France posts
Most Read News
'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19
HC orders probe into marriage of child with 85-year man
Plan to launch attacks in Bangladesh: Youth held in Singapore
Emergence of Bangladesh: Our valour and Bangabandhu’s diplomacy
Bangladesh reports more 32 COVID-19 deaths
Man throws acid on wife in Natore
Fire ravages Dhaka’s Sat Tala Slum, 40 shanties gutted
OBOR: A tool to counter Indo-Pacific Strategy
Faridul Haque to take oath as State Minister evening
Dipu Moni to brief media Wednesday on school admission test
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft