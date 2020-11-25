Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 November, 2020, 2:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

European shares rise on possible easing of C-19 curbs

Published : Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

European shares rise on possible easing of C-19 curbs

European shares rise on possible easing of C-19 curbs

Nov 24:  European shares gained on Tuesday as a possible easing of lockdowns in France added to a brighter mood from encouraging developments related to coronavirus vaccines.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.8per cent at 0805 GMT, supported by gains in travel stocks and the oil and gas sector after global crude prices hit their highest levels since March.
France reported its lowest daily tally of COVID-19 infections since Sept. 28 on Monday, with investors now focused on a speech by President Emmanuel Macron later in the day when he may announce a relaxation of lockdown rules.
The country's benchmark CAC 40 was up 0.9per cent in early trade.
Germany's DAX rose 0.9per cent, with exchange operator Deutsche Boerse revealing that the blue-chip index will expand to 40 from the current 30 companies with tougher membership criteria.
Data showed Germany, Europe's largest economy, grew by a record 8.5per cent in the third quarter, but the outlook remains clouded by a second wave of virus infections and a partial lockdown to slow the spread of the disease.
In company news, Phoenix Group Holdings fell 0.1per cent as the London-based insurer said it was assessing a range of strategic options for its European businesses.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Britain set to reveal spending plans for virus era
Qantas to require Covid-19 vaccination for int’l travellers
Etihad Airways launches facial biometrics test trials
Mir Akhter IPO subscription will commence on Dec 24
Bangladesh seeks to import LNG by end-December
Yellen likely to be first US Finance Minister in 231 yrs
Metlife clients now can use bKash App to pay premiums
BANKING EVENT


Latest News
14 dead as twin blasts rock Afghan city
Strong pressure needs to put on Myanmar: Momen
ACC asks for wealth statements of Papul's wife, daughter
Hundreds killed in massacre in Ethiopia's Tigray
DMC admin officer Rashedul dies of Covid-19
SC rejects bail plea of convict accused Abu Naser
HC orders implementation of its 9-point directive to reduce air pollution
Ariful heroic gives Khulna dramatic victory; Shakib failed
BNP leader Rizvi discharged from hospital
Singapore deports 15 Bangladeshis over anti-France posts
Most Read News
'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19
HC orders probe into marriage of child with 85-year man
Plan to launch attacks in Bangladesh: Youth held in Singapore
Emergence of Bangladesh: Our valour and Bangabandhu’s diplomacy
Bangladesh reports more 32 COVID-19 deaths
Man throws acid on wife in Natore
Fire ravages Dhaka’s Sat Tala Slum, 40 shanties gutted
OBOR: A tool to counter Indo-Pacific Strategy
Faridul Haque to take oath as State Minister evening
Dipu Moni to brief media Wednesday on school admission test
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft