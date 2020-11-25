Video
Enel to invest 160b euros in clean energy drive

Published : Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

MILAN, Nov 24: Europe's biggest utility Enel will spend 160 billion euros ($190 billion) over the next 10 years and mobilise even more as it steps up plans to clean its business and become a carbon-free company by 2050.
The group said it expected to mobilise overall investments of 190 billion euros in the period to boost earnings and help it cut its carbon emissions by 80per cent by 2030.
Europe's big utilities are investing heavily in the clean parts of their businesses as technological progress and more stringent rules to tackle climate change force energy companies, including big oil players, to rethink strategies.    -Reuters


