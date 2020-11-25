Video
BEPZA seeks more Japanese investment in EPZs

Published : Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) has sought assistance from Japan Embassy and JETRO (Japan External Trade Organization) to attract more Japanese investment in the EPZs as well as BEPZA Economic Zone.
Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan, BEPZA member (Investment Promotion) took the MATTER to the notice of a seven member delegation of JETRO and Japan Embassy which visited BEPZA office on Tuesday.
Minister and Deputy Chief of Japan Embassy in Dhaka Mr. Yamaya Hiroyuki led the visit at BEPZA complex.
BEPZA, Japan Embassy and JETRO are working together regularly to make the EPZs as well as Bangladesh a more attractive investment destination for Japanese investors.
They are resolving different problems in business operations and investment related issues. The Japanese delegates reviewed the progress of various decisions of the previous meetings.
The delegation praised BEPZA for implementing decisions taken in previous meetings such as re-use of containers, removal of service charge for using generator etc. They hoped that BEPZA would work positively to solve the problems, which are yet to be implemented,
 BEPZA asked cooperation of the Japanese Government for arranging higher  training skill development of young employees of BEPZA during this time.
Country Representative of JETRO Mr. Yuji Ando, First Secretary of Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh Mr. Yamamoto Akira, Advisor of the Embassy Mr. Ozaki So, Secretary of BEPZA Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, General Manager (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, General Manager Md. Tanvir Hossain, General Manager Md. Khorshid Alam were present on the occasion.


