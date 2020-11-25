Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 November, 2020, 2:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US envoy meets PPP CEO, learns about ongoing projects

Published : Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Correspondent

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R. Millar speaks while Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Authority CEO Ms. Sultana Afroz looks on at the PPP office in the city on Tuesday.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R. Millar speaks while Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Authority CEO Ms. Sultana Afroz looks on at the PPP office in the city on Tuesday.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R. Millar paid courtesy visit Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Authority CEO Ms. Sultana Afroz  at the PPP office in the city on Tuesday.
He was accompanied by USAID (United States Agency for International Development) Office Director-Economic Growth Office John Smith-Screen. Ms. Ferdousi Shahriar, Director-General of Americas, Bangladesh  Ministry of Foreign Affairs also attended the meeting.   
 Ms. Sultana Afroz, also a secretary of Bangladesh government said Bangladesh      foresees many scope of collaboration between Bangladesh and USA in matter of investment and mutual trade.
She praised the significant contributions of the USA to Bangladesh's economic and social development, climate change, combating terrorism and human trafficking.   She also lauded the key role of the US Ambassador in fighting Covid pandemic in Bangladesh.
Earl Miller spoke on the importance of public private partnership in Bangladesh to leverage resources for undertaking mega projects. He also discussed the strong bilateral relations between the two countries.
A presentation outlining the roles, responsibilities and achievements of PPPA     was key event on the occasion. Bangladesh has a pipeline of 79 projects so far under PPP and construction of 6 have projects started rolling.
PPPA is supporting projects in various sectors, such as transportation, Food, Agriculture and Environment, tourism, health, housing and more, said a press release.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Britain set to reveal spending plans for virus era
Qantas to require Covid-19 vaccination for int’l travellers
Etihad Airways launches facial biometrics test trials
Mir Akhter IPO subscription will commence on Dec 24
Bangladesh seeks to import LNG by end-December
Yellen likely to be first US Finance Minister in 231 yrs
Metlife clients now can use bKash App to pay premiums
BANKING EVENT


Latest News
14 dead as twin blasts rock Afghan city
Strong pressure needs to put on Myanmar: Momen
ACC asks for wealth statements of Papul's wife, daughter
Hundreds killed in massacre in Ethiopia's Tigray
DMC admin officer Rashedul dies of Covid-19
SC rejects bail plea of convict accused Abu Naser
HC orders implementation of its 9-point directive to reduce air pollution
Ariful heroic gives Khulna dramatic victory; Shakib failed
BNP leader Rizvi discharged from hospital
Singapore deports 15 Bangladeshis over anti-France posts
Most Read News
'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19
HC orders probe into marriage of child with 85-year man
Plan to launch attacks in Bangladesh: Youth held in Singapore
Emergence of Bangladesh: Our valour and Bangabandhu’s diplomacy
Bangladesh reports more 32 COVID-19 deaths
OBOR: A tool to counter Indo-Pacific Strategy
Man throws acid on wife in Natore
Fire ravages Dhaka’s Sat Tala Slum, 40 shanties gutted
Dipu Moni to brief media Wednesday on school admission test
Faridul Haque to take oath as State Minister evening
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft