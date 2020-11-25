US envoy meets PPP CEO, learns about ongoing projects



US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R. Millar speaks while Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Authority CEO Ms. Sultana Afroz looks on at the PPP office in the city on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by USAID (United States Agency for International Development) Office Director-Economic Growth Office John Smith-Screen. Ms. Ferdousi Shahriar, Director-General of Americas, Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs also attended the meeting.

Ms. Sultana Afroz, also a secretary of Bangladesh government said Bangladesh foresees many scope of collaboration between Bangladesh and USA in matter of investment and mutual trade.

She praised the significant contributions of the USA to Bangladesh's economic and social development, climate change, combating terrorism and human trafficking. She also lauded the key role of the US Ambassador in fighting Covid pandemic in Bangladesh.

Earl Miller spoke on the importance of public private partnership in Bangladesh to leverage resources for undertaking mega projects. He also discussed the strong bilateral relations between the two countries.

A presentation outlining the roles, responsibilities and achievements of PPPA was key event on the occasion. Bangladesh has a pipeline of 79 projects so far under PPP and construction of 6 have projects started rolling.

PPPA is supporting projects in various sectors, such as transportation, Food, Agriculture and Environment, tourism, health, housing and more, said a press release.



















