Wednesday, 25 November, 2020, 2:11 AM
Home Business

Govt to hold exchange of views on C-19 stimulus packages

Published : Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Correspondent

The Finance Division has decided to check the effectiveness of the government announced stimulus package now being implemented to hasten quick recovery of the covid-hit national economy.
A statement of the Finance Division on Monday said it will hold a three-phased exchange of views with concerned agencies and officials to take their feedback while creating deeper awareness in all quarters how to better use the recovery funds.  
The meetings will highlight the government's steps to face COVID-19 and the steps taken by the government to ensure sustainable and inclusive economic recovery, the statement said.
BSS adds: The first meeting will be held on November 26 at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city with the theme "Sustaining employment and bringing back the overall economic demand and supply system in to normalcy".
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi will be present at that meeting as the chief guest while Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir will be present as special guest.
The second exchange of views will be held on December 3 at the same venue with the theme "Employment generation and rejuvenation of rural economy".
Planning Minister MA Mannan will be present at the meeting as the chief guest while Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam will be present as special guest.
The statement said that the third and the last meeting will be held on December 10 at Osmani Memorial Auditorium with the title "Expanding the coverage of social safety nets and ensuring food security".
Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque will be present at the meeting as chief guest while Principal Secretary at the Prime Minister's office Dr Ahmad Kaikaus will be present as special guest.
The government, under the direct supervision and instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has already set a short term, mid-term and long-term working strategy to face the crisis created by COVID-19 and also to ensure fast economic recovery through rejuvenating the affected economic activities.
The government has so far announced a total of 21 stimulus packages worth over Taka 1.21 lakh crore (Taka 1,21,353 crore or 4.3 percent of GDP) to ensure social security and economic recovery while implementation of these stimulus packages are ongoing, the statement added.
Besides, a report on the implementation progress of the stimulus packages was placed before the Cabinet meeting earlier on November 2 by the Finance Division. The meeting then expressed satisfaction over the overall steps so far taken to implement the packages.
Eminent economists, researchers, chiefs of the multilateral development agencies, ambassadors of various countries as well as journalists from print and electronic media will be present in these meetings and take p[art in discussion.












