Marks allocation for DU admission test changed

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities made changes to the distribution of intake test marks for the 2020-21 academic sessions.

Deans of the concerned faculties will decide the questions based on the time and subject of the examination.

According to the committee's decision, in this year's intake test, a total of

100 test marks will be held in these four units, A, B, C and D.

The decision was taken on Monday morning at a meeting of the Deans' Committee presided by the Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman.

Of the total of 100 marks, 20 marks will be reserved for the assessment of the results of each aspirant's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and the admission examination will be conducted for the remaining 80 marks.

As per the decision, of the rest 80 marks, 40 will be reserved for written test and 40 for Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ).

Earlier, to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Deans Committee of Dhaka University decided to hold the university entrance tests this year in eight divisional centres across the country to ensure participation of all admission aspirants.