Tuesday, 24 November, 2020, 10:47 AM
EC to provide unique ID cards to all

Tk 1,950.50cr project awaits ECNEC nod

Published : Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Mohammad Zakaria

Bangladesh Election Commission plans to bring all citizens under unique identity card and provide valid national identity to all by 2030.
In this regard, the EC has sent a project proposal titled ''Identification System for Enhancing Access to Service (IDEA) (2nd Phase) to the Planning Commission for approval, a senior official of the Planning Ministry told the Daily Observer on Monday.
The cost of the project, estimates at Tk 1950.50 crore, will come from the exchequer. The Election Commission Secretariat will implement      the project by June 2025.
Meanwhile, the EC had started implementing the project with the help of the government and World Bank in 2011, enhancing the National Identification (NID) service.
"The Planning Commission has scrutinised the proposal. The project is now awaiting the approval of the Planning Minister. After getting the Minister's nod, it will be placed to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval.
The project aims to render better service to the citizens by setting up a separate data centre and to gradually update it.
It also aims to build a disaster recovery site and synchronization, maintenance DC/ DRS, continue the ongoing national identity service, identity verification service, smart NID production and distribution, collection of citizens' iris and finger print and maintain the continuation of preservation of database under the ongoing IDEA project.
The EC wants to modernise the current database with the expansion and preparer transparent and correct voter list to contribute in the democratic process.
The Commission seeks Tk 100 crore for providing NID service to Bangladeshi expatriates. Tk 75 crore for NID smart card distribution and management, Tk 11.43 crore for transport service, Tk 2.50 crore for meetings, seminars, conferences, Tk 2 crore for utility services, Tk 1.80 crore for internet/ FAX/ Telex, and Tk 4 crore for publicity and advertisement.
Tk 1 crore for making audio-video/documentary, Tk 356.51 crore for outsourcing service, Tk 16.58 crore for managing cost (Office rent/electricity bill/document scanning), Tk 4 crore for internal training, Tk 554 crore for smart card procurement, production, personalization Tk 28.70 crore for advisory service, Tk 23 crore for maintenance of machinery and equipment, and Tk 11.58 crore to rent an annex building (Islamic Foundation Building), NID service, operate call centres and defray other bills of the offices.


