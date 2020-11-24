Video
Tuesday, 24 November, 2020
80 more BNP leaders get HC bail in arson attack cases

Published : Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday granted anticipatory bail to 80 more leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) till January 5 in connection with 10 separate cases filed over arson attacks on several vehicles in Dhaka.
The court also directed them to submit bail bond
before the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court.
An HC bench of Justice Md Habibul Gani and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan granted the bail after hearing 10 separate petitions jointly filed by the leaders and activists of BNP.
BNP-backed Supreme Court Bar Association Secretary Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kazal moved for the bail petitioners in the court.
Earlier, on November 18, the same HC bench granted bail to 120 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) including its standing committee member Goawyeswar Chandra Roy, BNP central committee member Ishraq Hossain, Jatiyatabadi Jubodal general secretary Sultan Salahuddin Tuku, Dhaka-18 constituency BNP candidate SM Jahangir Hossain and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal president Fazlur Rahman Khokan.
On October 13, a Dhaka court placed many accused on remand on different terms to each for their alleged involvement in arson attacks on 9 vehicles in the capital.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate passed the order when the investigation officers of the cases produced the accused before the court and prayed for various terms of remands.
On November 12, at least eleven buses were torched in different parts of the capital within the span of a few hours, which police suspect was part of a plot to carry out subversive activities. Although, no casualty was reported in any of the incidents.
Later, 16 separate cases were filed with the different police station in the capital.


