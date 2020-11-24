Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 November, 2020, 10:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19      
Home Front Page

Ishraque  acquitted in ACC case

Published : Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Court Correspondent

Ishraque  Hossain, son of former Dhaka city mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka, was acquitted by a Dhaka Court  on Monday in a case filed for not submitting his wealth statement.
Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam of  Senior Special Judge-4 delivered the judgement in presence of Ishraque, who was the BNP-nominated mayor
candidate of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).
According to ACC prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir, the same court on January 15 framed the charges against Ishraque, rejecting a discharge petition filed by him.
On September 1, 2008, the ACC issued a notice to Ishraqueto submit his wealth information to the anti-graft body.
As he did not comply with the notice, former assistant director Shamsul Alam of the ACC filed a case against Ishraque with Ramna Police Station on August 29, 2010.
On December 6, 2018, ACC Deputy Director Jahangir Hossain, also the investigation officer of the case, submitted a charge sheet against Ishraque to the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Marks allocation for DU admission test changed
EC to provide unique ID cards to all
80 more BNP leaders get HC bail in arson attack cases
Biden push to restore US global role starts with Blinken as top diplomat
Ishraque  acquitted in ACC case
Netanyahu ‘met Crown Prince, Pompeo in Saudi Arabia’
Marriage with rapist a criminal offence
Indian minister calls for merging India, Pakistan and Bangladesh


Latest News
Elderly man dies being hit by motorcycle
'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19
Myanmar’s genocide against Rohingya not over: Rights group
The Indian bride who wore a pantsuit to her wedding
Chinese spacecraft sets off on Moon sample quest
Poorest must not be trampled in vaccines stampede: WHO
Players need more protection, says Barca coach Koeman after resting Messi
Trump finally gives green light for Biden transition
India seeks to implicate Pakistan in dossier to UN
Fire ravages Dhaka’s Sat Tala Slum, 40 shanties gutted
Most Read News
DU admission test at divisional HQs, changes in mark allocation
Covid-19: Impact on developing economies
Govt set to move away from 13 coal-based power plants
Sonali Bank to get 38.34 acres of mortgaged land
"India, Pak, Bangladesh should be merged": Indian minister
38 more die of corona, 2,060 tested positive
Committee formed for enlisting martyred Intellectuals
HC commutes death penalty of condemned convict
‘Golden Monir’ now worth Tk 1,050cr
Pry students’ evaluation at own schools, roll to remain same
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft