Ishraque  acquitted in ACC case

Ishraque Hossain, son of former Dhaka city mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka, was acquitted by a Dhaka Court on Monday in a case filed for not submitting his wealth statement.

Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam of Senior Special Judge-4 delivered the judgement in presence of Ishraque, who was the BNP-nominated mayor

candidate of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

According to ACC prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir, the same court on January 15 framed the charges against Ishraque, rejecting a discharge petition filed by him.

On September 1, 2008, the ACC issued a notice to Ishraqueto submit his wealth information to the anti-graft body.

As he did not comply with the notice, former assistant director Shamsul Alam of the ACC filed a case against Ishraque with Ramna Police Station on August 29, 2010.

On December 6, 2018, ACC Deputy Director Jahangir Hossain, also the investigation officer of the case, submitted a charge sheet against Ishraque to the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court.







