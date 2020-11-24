Marriage with rapist a criminal offence

Human rights activists decried the recent trend towards giving rape victims in marriage with their rapists.

They said they were concerned more as these marriages are being organized on the order of court in the presence of law enforcement agency.

They termed such act a criminal offence and the criminal must be brought to justice to set an example so that such incidents would not recur.

Banasree Mitra Neogi, Human Rights Educator and Activist, said getting married to a rapist is a criminal offense and such act will instigate others to commit such heinous crimes and finally it will set bad example for everyone.

Two such incidents happened in Feni and Nator districts in Bangladesh. One marriage took place in a prison cell while the other on the court premises.

The human rights activists deem it a violation of law and it is happening after the cabinet on October 12 approved a draft amendment to the 'Women and Child Repression Prevention Act' incorporating death penalty for rape.

Under the previous law, the maximum penalty for rape was life imprisonment. Locals in Feni said the victim got married to the rape accused at the Feni District Jail on Thursday following a High Court Order in a rape case.

However, according to the Public Prosecutor, the High Court directed the marriage to be arranged and the local administration arranged the marriage in the presence and consent of the victim and the accused.

The rape victim from the remote area of Feni district under Sonagazi Upazila filed a rape case against a man six months back.

The man was arrested under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act - 2000 and was kept in Feni Prison Cell. He later filed a bail petition with the High Court.

Kazi Bulbul Ahmed Sohag, the Public Prosecutor in the rape case, said the two families reached an amicable settlement and both the victim and rapist agreed to get married.

The message was conveyed to the court during the hearing of the bail petition. The High Court then directed the Feni district administration and the jail authorities to arrange the wedding at the jail gate.

Ahmed Sohag, who was one of the invitees of such marriage, said the marriage was completed in the presence of both families.

The other marriage was arranged on Thursday in Natore between the accused and the victim in the rape case on the court premises.

A woman filed a rape case against a man with the Gurudaspur Thana under Natore district and later the Natore District Session Judge's Court denied bail to the accused arrested in that case.

According to a local lawyer, the two families came to an agreement after the bail was denied and when the court was informed about it, the marriage was arranged on the court premises on Thursday with a dowry of TK4.5 lakh.

After that the man was awarded bail, he said. Lawyer Nina Goswami of Ain O Salish Kendro said such marriages are not uncommon in our society.

"Such marriages take place in our society, especially at the village and rural level, with the presence of senior most people, who are respected," she said.

However, talking to the Daily Observer, Law Minister Anisul Huq said crime of rape cannot be compromised under any law.





