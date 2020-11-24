Video
Indian minister calls for merging India, Pakistan and Bangladesh

Published : Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

MUMBAI, Nov 23: Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Sunday said that India, Pakistan and Bangladesh should be merged.
"His party the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will welcome the BJP's move "if it creates one country by merging India, Pakistan and Bangladesh", said the minister Nawab Malik.
"The way Devendra ji has said that time will come when Karachi will be the part of India. We have been saying that India, Pakistan and Bangladesh should be merged. If the Berlin wall can be demolished then why not India, Pakistan and Bangladesh
can come together?" said Malik.
"If BJP wishes to merge these three countries and make a single country, we will welcome it definitely," the cabinet minister told ANI, when asked comment on the former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis's remark on Karachi.
Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the party believes in "akhand Bharat" and that one day Karachi, the largest city of Pakistan, will become a part of India, reports The Indian Express.
"We believe in 'akhand Bharat' (undivided India). We believe one day Karachi will become a part of India," he said.
Fadnavis made the remarks while responding to a question from the media on a Shiv Sena leader's objection to the name 'Karachi Sweets', a shop which has been in existence for 60 years in Bandra.
Earlier this week, the Sena leader asked its owner to drop 'Karachi' from its name. Fadnavis' comment followed after a controversy emerged last week as Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar posted a video of him telling the owner of Mumbai snack shop "Karachi Sweets" to change the name of his store to "something in Marathi".  "Your ancestors are from Pakistan," Nandgaonkar was heard saying in the video. "You came from the country during the Partition, and you are welcome. I hate the name Karachi. The city in Pakistan is a hub of terrorists."
 "There are still 15 months left for the BMC election. Every party has the right to work for their party, and every party is doing so. We are also strengthening our party. We would want that those who are running the government all three parties should contest polls together," he said.
The Cabinet Minister also ruled out any possibility of lockdown in Maharashtra saying that there is no need for it.
"Our Aarogya secretariat has sent an advisory to every district that we have to be prepared in the view of the second wave of COVID-19. We have been successful in containing coronavirus. Cases in some states are increasing and they have imposed restrictions. This is not the condition in Maharashtra. There is no such type of situation in Maharashtra that we need to impose lockdown," he said.    -ANI


