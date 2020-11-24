Country sees highest single-day spike in C-19 cases in 81 days

The country saw highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases in 81 days since September 2 as 2,419 people tested positive in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Monday, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases to 449,760, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Twenty-eight 28 more people died of coronavirus during the period, taking the country's death toll from the deadly virus to 6,416, the release added.

Besides, 2,183 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 364,611 with an 81.07 per cent recovery rate.

As many as 16,059 samples were tested in 117 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,665,131 samples have been tested in the country so far. The latest day's infection rate was 15.06 per cent of the total tests though the overall rate in the country till date was 16.88 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

Among the deceased, 21 were men while seven women. They all died at different hospitals across the country. Of them, 21 died in Dhaka, four in Chattogram, two in Rajshahi and one in Sylhet divisions.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 4,930 of the total deceased were men and 1,486 were women.

990 people have been placed in quarantine in the last 24 hours. Now, 39,985 people are in quarantine across the country.

A total of 199 Covid-19 suspected patients were taken into isolation and 146 left the hospitals in the last 24 hours. Now, 12,474 people are staying in different isolation units across the country.

So far, 3,398 have died in Dhaka division, 1,238 in Chattogram, 391 in Rajshahi, 488 in Khulna, 215 in Barishal, 263 in Sylhet, 291 in Rangpur and 132 in Mymensingh divisions.

Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The infection number reached the 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 6,000 on November 4.

The number of global Covid-19 cases crossed 58.5 million on Monday with the death of 1,386,596 people, according to the data compiled by John Hopkins University (JHU).

The number of Covid-19 cases in the United States has topped 12 million with over 256,746 deaths, according to a real-time count kept by the university.

In India, the coronavirus death in the country mounted to 133,227 while the total caseload reached 9,095,806.

Brazil has registered 194 new deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 169,183 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the number of infections went up by 18,615, bringing the nationwide tally to 6,071,401.





