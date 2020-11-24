ACC seizes Tk 100cr wealth of ex-Juba League leader Anis

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Monday confiscated expelled Juba League office secretary Kazi Anisur Rahman's assets worth Tk 100 crore and issued a charge sheet against another expelled Juba League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan.

"Deputy Director Gulshan Anwar Pradhan has seized Anisur Rahman's asset" confirmed ACC public relations officer Pranab Kumar Bhattachariya and said, "The charge sheet of the case will be issued soon."

The seized assets of Kazi Anis include a five-storey house at Kalabagan in the capital, two flats at Dhanmondi and Wari, three shops at Elephant Road and 13 square feet of commercial space and two shops at a market in Gulshan-2.

Besides, the ACC seized a luxury house in Boalia of Muksudpur in Gopalganj, a petrol pump, 15 bighas of land worth Tk 30 crore and 40 kathas of land in Keraniganj. The ACC also detected a bank transaction of Tk 50 crore.

Earlier, the ACC seized income tax documents worth about Tk 16 crore from Kazi Anisur Rahman and his wife Sumi Rahman. They both are currently on the run.

On September 29 in 2019, the ACC filed a case against Kazi Anisur Rahman for accumulating illegal wealth of Tk 12.80 crore and his wife Sumi Rahman for having illegal assets worth Tk 1. 31 crore.

The ACC also approved a report against Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan, the then organizing secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan South Juba League on charges of amassing Tk 42,757,054 illegally and smuggling of Tk 87,433,000 abroad.

After a lengthy investigation, ACC Deputy Director Jahangir Alam submitted the Commission's investigation report. The report was approved at the Anti-Corruption Commission head office at Segunbagicha in the capital.

Khaled Mahmud, the then organizing secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan South Juba League was arrested from Gulshan in the capital on September 17 last year at the beginning of the anti-casino campaign.

Allegation against him, in addition to terrorist activities, is that he operated casinos and drug business in various clubs.

Apart from gambling he was also accused of controlling tenders in various government institutions including RAJUK, Water Development Board and City Corporations.



