Stern action to force people use mask, Cabinet decides

The government will take stringent measures to make sure every citizen wears face mask to control the spread of coronavirus infections in the country, said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam on Monday.

If necessary, the number of mobile court as well the fine money would be increased.

Khandker Anwarul Islam came up with the disclosure while briefing the media after a virtual cabinet meeting at the secretariat on Monday

afternoon.

When asked whether the punishment would be imprisonment the cabinet secretary replied, "Let's see. Maybe the fine can be increased. Now the fine is Tk500 to Tk1, 000. It can be increased to Tk5, 000. We want to go for a stronger punishment."

The Prime Minister directed all concerned to handle the matter amicably with giving more motivation and hinted of increasing the amount of mobile court fines for not using masks at gathering or outside the residence, the cabinet secretary added.

The mobile courts are on the streets to enforce the directive.

The cabinet secretary mentioned that Khulna and Chattogram are moving to take 'strong actions' to ensure that everyone wears masks. On Sunday, mobile courts were deployed in 37 areas of the capital.

"We asked them to continue with this course of action for another week. If fines aren't enough to motivate [the people to wear masks], we've asked them to resort to sterner measures."

Anwarul said the Health Minister reiterated that the virus was spreading inside Dhaka quickly although the rate of infection was not as high as elsewhere.

However, with a view to preventing second wave of coronavirus, Bhola's Lalmohan upazila administration is conducting regular drives in different spots of the area and raising awareness about wearing face masks among people.

A mobile court conducted by Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md Jahidul Islam in Lalomohan municipality on Monday afternoon fined nine persons Tk7, 100.

The upazila administration will keep conducting drives until 100 percent of people wear face masks.

As part of the government directive to strengthen the mobile court operation and enforce laws to ensure use of mask, the local administration in Chandpur conducted separate drives and fined 90 people for not wearing masks.

During the drives in the district town, 90 people were fined Tk11, 250.

Mazedur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of the district, said the drives were conducted as per the government directives to tackle the possible second wave of Covid-19.

On November 16, the government asked the administration to strengthen the mobile court operation and enforce laws to ensure the use of masks, also in the capital, to check the raging Covid-19 pandemic.







