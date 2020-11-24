Video
Tuesday, 24 November, 2020
Home City News

Mobile court drives: 90 people fined for not wearing mask in Chandpur

Published : Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

CHANDPUR, Nov 23: As part of the government directive to strengthen the mobile court operation and enforce laws to ensure use of mask, the local administration in Chandpur has conducted separate drives and fined 90 people for not wearing masks.
During the drives that started from 3:00pm on Sunday till evening in the district town , 90 people were fined Tk 11,250.
Mazedur Rahman, deputy commissioner of the district, said the drives were conducted as per the government directives to tackle the possible second wave of Covid-19.
The local administration started the drive last week and it will continue, said Mazedur adding" The drive will create awareness among people."
Two executive magistrates-Imran Mahmud Dalim and Ujjal Hossain- conducted the drives at Ilish Chattar and Palbazar areas of the district town.
Thirteen Ansar members and volunteers also joined the drives.    -UNB



