BSMMU publishes MSN entry test results

The authorities of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Monday published the admission test result of Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) for July 2020 academic year.

The result of the admission test was published on Sunday evening and is now available in the website www.bsmmu.edu.bd, said a press release.

A total of 591 candidates vied for the examination against 80 seats of two BSMMU affiliated institutions - National Institute of Advanced Nursing Education and Research (NIANER), and Kumudini Post graduate Nursing institute.

Earlier, on Sunday morning, BSMMU Vice chancellor Dr Kanak Kanti Barua, Pro-VC (Academic) Dr Shahana Akhter Rahman and Pro-VC (Administration) Dr Muhammad Rafiqul Alam visited the examination centre of the entry test. -BSS







