

Put on shields to fight second wave



In particular, our PM has also repeatedly voiced her apprehension. Perhaps the second wave predicted by the prime minister of is about to begin. November 22nd witnessed the highest number of death rate in a single day. The situation in Bangladesh, regrettably, is not much different from other neighbouring countries such as India and other South Asian countries.



Unfortunately in spite of PM's repeated fearful warnings, our health authorities concerned are yet to take action. There is no serious effort to follow or enforce the guidelines. Disinfectant booths are now rarely seen in shopping malls and other places as they have gone into hibernation. The government order of no-mask-no-service method is being continuously disregarded. As the death rate and infection rates are becoming higher, how could we remain so negligent?



However, it is heartening to note that effective vaccines are being functional in different countries, but we do not know how long it will take to make it widely available for everyone in Bangladesh. Thus the health guidelines as recommended by experts are the only way to combat a second wave.



We have to maintain social distancing and follow health hygiene rigorously, not sporadically. Again we need to start 'fine for no mask' rule for everyone. More vigilance is needed for screening of incoming passengers at our airports. We suggest cheaper and more testing facilities be made available. Early detection and treatment can save many lives for which testing and quarantining those who test positive is so important.



The government must also ensure that hospitals have the proper protective gear and life-saving facilities such as oxygen supply and ventilators for patients who need them. We need to put on our shields again to fight against covid-19.

