Fighting climate crisis

Dear Sir



Each country has been confronting climate crises and increasing pressure and huge human activities have just added up to the whole issue. Furthermore, the monsoon pattern in Asia is sometimes volatile and unpredictable if not all of the time. But most of the time, it is the agricultural activities and farm produce that are being stunted drastically then.



After all, climate change, global warming, greenhouse gases and the ozone layer have all been interconnected. Great awareness campaign and proper dissemination of the primary issue have to be spread among the masses and countries.



Green activities, strengthening farming activities and protecting all the trees are all the stepping stones to the future success of this ongoing mission.



In this regard, we need integrated approach to combat this crisis. All the South Asian countries should work together. I think revival of SAARC is necessary.We need a platform where our problems could be addressed properly. Mutual cooperation from all the member countries can bring plausible solution of this problem. I urge all the global leaders to pay attention in this matter.





P Senthil Saravana

Mumbai, India