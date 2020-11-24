Video
Tuesday, 24 November, 2020, 10:45 AM
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Afiha Jannat Ananya
PORSHA, NAOGAON: Afiha Jannat Ananya, daughter of Porsha Upazila Deputy Assistant Agriculture Officer Abdu Hai, died at home in Nitpur area on Sunday morning. She was 16.
She was suffering from blood cancer for long.
Her first namaz-e-janaja was held on Nitpur School and College field after Juhr Prayer, and second one after Magrib Prayer.
Later, she was buried at a local graveyard.
She left parents, a host of relatives and many well-wishers behind to mourn her death.

Mokarram Hossain Kabir
PIROJPUR: Valiant Freedom Fighter Mokarram Hossain Kabir died of breathing problems at his house in Parerhat Bandar area of Indurkani Upazila in the district on Thursday morning. He was 66.
He was buried with state honour at his family graveyard after his namaz-e-janaja on the Parerhat Rajlaxmi School premises.
He left behind his wife, sons and a host of relatives to mourn his death.



