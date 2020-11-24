Woman gets life term for murder

KISHOREGANJ, Nov 23: A local court on Sunday sentenced a woman to life-term imprisonment for killing a mosque imam during his attempt to violate her.

The court also sentenced the woman's brother seven years' jail.

The convicts are Moyna Akhter, and her brother Monir Hossen.

However, the court fined Moyna Tk 2 lakh and Monir Tk 50,000.

According to the prosecution, Moyna beat and strangled Mizanur Rahman Mizan, an imam of a mosque in Usmanpur area of Kuliarchar Upazila, at night on August 14, 2016 when the man tried to rape her.

Later, Moyna with the help of her brother Monir kept the body in a sack and dumped it on the Bajra-Choumuri Road.

After examining the records and witnesses, First Additional District and Sessions Judge M Abdur Rahim handed down the verdict.







