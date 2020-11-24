Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 November, 2020, 10:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19      
Home Countryside

Woman gets life term for murder

Published : Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, Nov 23: A local court on Sunday sentenced a woman to life-term imprisonment for killing a mosque imam during his attempt to violate her.
The court also sentenced the woman's brother seven years' jail.
The convicts are Moyna Akhter, and her brother Monir Hossen.  
However, the court fined Moyna Tk 2 lakh and Monir Tk 50,000.
According to the prosecution, Moyna beat and strangled Mizanur Rahman Mizan, an imam of a mosque in Usmanpur area of Kuliarchar Upazila, at night on August 14, 2016 when the man tried to rape her.
Later, Moyna with the help of her brother Monir kept the body in a sack and dumped it on the Bajra-Choumuri Road.
After examining the records and witnesses, First Additional District and Sessions Judge M Abdur Rahim handed down the verdict.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Mohadevpur Upazila Chairman Ahsan Habib Bhodan, as chief guest
Woman gets life term for murder
Nuclear power environment-friendly
Hoodlums rape housewife making husband hostage in Magura
Wastes pollute Padma in Rajshahi
Three found dead in three districts
Free seeds and fertiliser were distributed among 1,405 farmers of Raipur Upazila


Latest News
Elderly man dies being hit by motorcycle
'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19
Myanmar’s genocide against Rohingya not over: Rights group
The Indian bride who wore a pantsuit to her wedding
Chinese spacecraft sets off on Moon sample quest
Poorest must not be trampled in vaccines stampede: WHO
Players need more protection, says Barca coach Koeman after resting Messi
Trump finally gives green light for Biden transition
India seeks to implicate Pakistan in dossier to UN
Fire ravages Dhaka’s Sat Tala Slum, 40 shanties gutted
Most Read News
DU admission test at divisional HQs, changes in mark allocation
Covid-19: Impact on developing economies
Govt set to move away from 13 coal-based power plants
Sonali Bank to get 38.34 acres of mortgaged land
"India, Pak, Bangladesh should be merged": Indian minister
38 more die of corona, 2,060 tested positive
Committee formed for enlisting martyred Intellectuals
HC commutes death penalty of condemned convict
‘Golden Monir’ now worth Tk 1,050cr
Pry students’ evaluation at own schools, roll to remain same
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft