Nuclear power environment-friendly

PABNA, Nov 23: Nuclear power is cost-effective and environment-friendly. For the 21st century, it is highly viable among other primary energy sources.

Russian expert D. Alexander Nakhabov told this at a virtual meeting with local journalists in the district on Friday. The meeting was organised by Rosatom, the Russian company dealing with Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP).

To face the environmental challenges of this century, the nuclear technology has made remarkable advancements, the expert claimed.

"Nunclear power is rapidly becoming one of the safest, cost-effective and environment-friendly energy sources, thanks to the advancement in the nuclear technology," said D. Alexander Nakhabov, deputy head of Nuclear Physics and Engineering Department, Obninsk Institute for Nuclear Power Engineering of the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI.

He narrated the Russia's role in the development of nuclear energy in the world, particularly in the developing countries.

Regarding the modern generation 3+ nuclear reactors of VVER-1200 design, he said "The design basis of VVER-1200, including equipment, systems of the reactor unit and safety systems, is characterised by properties of internal self-protection, passive safety properties and provision of safety barriers."

Safety, economic competitiveness vis-a-vis other energy sources, non-proliferation and spent fuel and radioactive waste management are the basic requirements for the nuclear power of the 21st century, he referred. Making a comparison with renewable energy sources such as solar, hydro, wind, geo-thermal and bio-fuel, he said, nuclear energy is also most efficient. The VVER-1200 design reactors have an extendable life-span of up to 100 years. In reply to a question, he said, NPPs based on Russian VVER-1200 technology being exported to Bangladesh and other countries are customised to suit the ecological, climate and environmental conditions of each country. The Russian nuclear reactors of modern design have impeccable safety and operational record in different climatic conditions including harshest and tropical ones.

On future of the nuclear power, he said, by the coming decades, nuclear power is likely to provide energy source for space exploration and hydrogen production. Accordingly, the thermonuclear fusion reactors, currently under research and development, will be more efficient than the conventional reactors.

"Yet their commercial implementation is still a couple of decades away," he added.







