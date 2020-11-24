Hoodlums rape housewife making husband hostage in Magura

MAGURA, Nov 23: A housewife has been gang-raped by unidentified hoodlums in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night after she went to a field along with her husband to harvest paddy.

The victim filed a case accusing five unidentified persons with Magura Sadar Police Station (PS) on Sunday morning in this connection.

The victim's husband alleged that he went to a paddy field in Sadar Upazila from Shoilakupa Upazila of Jhenidah with his horse-run cart to harvest paddy and then take those back to the owner's house from the field. This year, his wife also accompanied him.

After cutting the paddy at a field in Jagdal Village, they built a tent at a local brick-field to sleep at night. Suddenly, five to seven unknown youths came there at midnight and took his wife to a nearby road holding him hostage showing a sharp knife. Later, they raped his wife one after another.

Officer-in-Charge of Magura Sadar PS Mohammad Zainal Abedin confirmed the incident adding that, police are investigating the matter.










