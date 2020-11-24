Three found dead in three districts

Three persons including a woman were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Rangpur, Sirajganj and Chattogram, in two days.

MITHAPUKUR, RANGPUR: Police recovered the body of a minor boy from a paddy field in Mithapukur Upazila of the district on Monday morning after four days of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Golam Rabbi, 7, son of Rafiqul Islam of Gokarna Village under Gopalpur Union.

Police and local sources said Golam Rabbi went out of the house on Friday afternoon, but did not return home. Later, locals spotted his body at a paddy field nearby the house on Monday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The PS Inspector (Investigation) Zakir Hossain said some unidentified miscreants might have killed the minor boy and left the body at the paddy field.

SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the hanging body of a woman from Shahjadpur Upazila in the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Akhi Khatun, 20, wife of Mamun Sheikh of Potazia Raipara area in the upazila. She was the daughter of Ashraful Islam of Sonatala Village in Sathia of Pabna.

Local sources said Akhi Khatun got married with Mamun Sheikh three years back. Since then the couple were often locked into altercation over family issues.

Locals spotted the hanging body of Akhi in the house in Raipara area at night and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

CHATTOGRAM: Police recovered the body of a man in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Gundu Mia, 45, a resident of Hathazari Municipality.

Hathazari PS OC Rajib Sharma said locals spotted the body in a water body in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.







