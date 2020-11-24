Video
86 fined for not wearing face masks in 4 districts

Published : Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondents

Separate mobile courts in four districts- Bhola, Cox's Bazar, Khagrachhari and Jashore, fined 86 people for not wearing face masks in three days, preventing the spread of coronavirus.  
BHOLA: Separate mobile courts in Lalmohan and Daulatkhan upazilas of the district on Monday fined 15 people for not wearing face masks.
A mobile court in Lalmohan Upazila on Monday fined nine persons Tk 7,100 for not wearing face masks.
The mobile court led by Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Land) Md Zahidul Islam conducted a drive in Chowrasta intersection area of the municipal town at noon and fined the government health guideline violators.  
AC Land Md Zahidul Islam confirmed the matter adding that, such drives will continue in the upazila to prevent the spread of coronavirus.   
Another mobile court in Daulatkhan Upazila on Monday fined six persons Tk 3,200 for not wearing face masks.
The mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Md Kawsar Hossain along with police conducted a drive in the municipal town in the morning and fined the government health guideline violators.
UNO Md Kawsar Hossain confirmed the matter, adding that such drives will continue in the upazila to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
COX'S BAZAR: A mobile court in the district on Sunday fined 42 tourists and traders concerned Tk 6,020 for not wearing face masks amid the second wave of coronavirus outbreak.
The mobile court led by the executive magistrate of the district administration conducted drives at different points including Laboni, Sugandha and Kalatali beaches in the morning and fined the government health guideline violators.
District Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Md Al-Amin Parvez onfirmed the matter adding that, such drives will continue here to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
MATIRANGA, KHAGRACHHARI: Separate mobile courts here on Saturday fined 21 people Tk 9,400 for not wearing face masks in Matiranga Upazila of the district.
The mobile court led by UNO and Executive Magistrate Trila Deb and AC Land Farzana Akhter Boby fined the health guideline violators during the drives in different areas of the municipality.
They both confirmed the matter adding that, such drives will be continued to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the upazila.
JASHORE: Separate mobile courts in the district on Saturday fined eight persons Tk 4,500 for not wearing face masks.
The mobile courts led by Executive Magistrates Moniruzzaman, Kazi Atikur Rahman and Tanzila Akhter conducted separate drives in Palbaria intersection, New Market Bus Stand, Jailkhana Road and Daratana intersection areas in the district town, and fined them.
During the drives, masks were distributed among the people to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the district.


