Tuesday, 24 November, 2020, 10:44 AM
Home Countryside

3 die of corona in three districts

Published : Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Our Correspondents

Three persons including a senior lawyer of Bangladesh Supreme Court died of coronavirus in three districts- Rajshahi, Barishal and Bogura, in three days.
RAJSHAHI: Paba Upazila Parishad Chairman Munsur Rahman in the district died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Sunday afternoon.
Mansur Rahman, son of Hamid Sarker, was a resident of Sreepur Mahalla under Nawhata Municipality in the upazila.
The deceased's family sources said the upazila chairman tested positive for the virus on November 19. Since then, he was undergoing treatment at RMCH.
Following the deterioration of his condition, he was shifted to ICU of the hospital on Friday, but died there at around 4pm on Sunday. The deceased's younger brother Anisur Rahman also died of coronavirus two months back.  
BARISHAL: A senior lawyer of the district died of coronavirus at PG Hospital in Dhaka on Sunday.
Deceased Advocate Abdul Quyum, 87, was a senior lawyer of Bangladesh Supreme Court and former president of Barishal Press Club. He was the former district correspondent of Pakistan Observer and Bangladesh Observer.
He was undergoing treatment at PG Hospital after being tested corona positive, where he died about 12:45pm.
He left wife, two daughters, one son and a host of relatives behind to mourn his death.
BOGURA: A septuagenarian man died of coronavirus at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in the district town on Friday night. The deceased was identified as Israjul Haque, 70. With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 200 in the district.
Bogura registered the first death from the virus on May 22 when former Awami League Lawmaker Kamrunnahar Putul died with coronavirus symptoms at the age of 65. Later, she tested positive for the virus.
Among the deceased, 155 died in the months of June, July and August- 51 in the first month and 52 each in other months.


