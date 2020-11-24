5 safe routes fixed for Rash Purnima pilgrims

KHULNA, Nov 23: The Department of Forest has taken special security measures and fixed five safe routes for pilgrims to enter Alorkol in Dublar Char near the Sundarbans ahead of the holy dip during Rash Purnima, which will begin on November 28.

The three-day festival of the Hindu Community will end on November 30.

Meanwhile, the department has cancelled Rash Mela this year due to corona pandemic, said a government official.

Alongside Rapid Action Battalion, Bangladesh Coast Guard, Bangladesh Navy and patrol teams of the department will work for the protection of pilgrims in the rivers Pashur, Shewla, Bhola and Shibsa and all five roots from November 28, the forest official said.

Divisional Forest Officer of Sundarbans West Zone Dr Abu Naser Mohsin Hossain told The Daily Observer recently that only Hindu devotees will be given permission to attend the festival, and everybody has been asked to maintain social distance, use mask and follow health rules, set up by the government to prevent coronavirus.

Each devotee will have to pay fee for entering and exiting Dublarchar, he also said.

Besides taking other measures, the authorities have imposed a ban on carrying all kinds of meat except for chicken, fireworks, explosives, any domestic weapons, and firearms.

He further said, deer hunting spree sees a sharp rise during the Rash Purnima every year as hundreds of boats carrying thousands of devotees throng the venue at Alorkol in Dublar Char, close to the coast of the Bay of Bengal, under Sharankhola Range of the Sundarbans.

"We had a meeting with the district administration to stop deer poaching at any cost during the festival," he said, adding that use of loudspeakers, any electronic device and carrying of firearms and ammunitions have been completely restricted, and travelling will be prohibited at night.







