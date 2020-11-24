

Hyacinths hinder Boro preparation at Atrai

These hyacinths came floated by flood water this year. Later, the flood water receded but these remained in the fields. Now farmers are trying hard to remove these, according to grower sources.

Farmers are apprehending trouble in the forthcoming Boro cultivation due to these hyacinths.

Already, the farmers have suffered with their Aman cultivation due to this year's severe flooding. Their preparation for the Aman crop got bogged down time and again. Two-time flood nipped their hope for Aman.

Strong current broke different flood protection embankments. Through the broken parts, huge hyacinths entered into localities. But these did not go back with the recession of the flood water.

A visit to the villages like Kandaolma, Bakiolma, Biproboalia, Pabandanga, Nababertambu, Khanjor, Madhugurnoi, and Bhopara villages found hyacinths in vast lands.

In cleansing these, farmers are facing setback. They need to make their fields free of hyacinths or weeds for Boro cultivation.

A farmer Bharat Chandra of Biproboalia Village said, "Hyacinths have been stranded in many lands. Mainly, the lands for seedbeds are full of hyacinths. To cleanse these, we are counting extra money."

Echoing him, another Kader Pramanik of Bhopara Village said, "Grasses have also grown equally in our lands. Applying medicine to destroy these is not working. To make fit our lands for Boro, we are counting about Tk 3,000 to cleanse from per bigha."

He said, "We are preparing the Boro fields spending extra money. If we do not get fair prices of our products, we will have to incur losses."

Upazila Agriculture Officer KM Kawser Hossen said, Atrai is a prominent area for Boro. In this upazila, Boro is cultivated in about 20,000 hectares of land. This year's flood has caused irrecoverable damage to farmers.

At the same time, more damage is occurring due to the stranded hyacinths in the croplands, he pointed out.

"We are helping farmers partially. Already, marginal and small growers have been brought under incentive assistances," he informed.



