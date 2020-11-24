26,000 Afghan children killed

KABUL, Nov 23: Amid the stalled Afghan peace process, data from the United Nations showed that at least 26,025 children have been killed or maimed since 2005, an average of five children every single day over the past 14 years.

A charity, Save the Children, said in its report that Afghanistan accounts for the greatest number of killing and maiming violations among conflict zones, terming it one of the world's most dangerous countries for children.

As many as 874 children were killed and 2,275 children were maimed in 2019 in Afghanistan, representing 30 per cent of the total number of children killed and maimed across all the conflict situations covered in the report. -BBC