PARIS, Nov 23: Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy goes on trial on Monday for attempted bribery of a judge, a potentially humiliating postscript to a career tainted by legal woes.Though he is not the first modern French head of state in the dock -- his predecessor and political mentor Jacques Chirac was convicted of embezzlement -- Sarkozy is the first to face corruption charges. The inquiry also saw Sarkozy taken into police custody for questioning in 2014, another first for a former president.He fought furiously for six years to have the case thrown out, denouncing "a scandal that will go down in history". -AFP