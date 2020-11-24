

Ex-Assam CM Tarun Gogoi dies at 84

A six-time member of parliament from Assam and twice Union minister, Gogoi returned from Delhi to politics in his home state in 2001, charged with leading the party in Assembly polls against the powerful AGP Government of Prafulla Kumar Mahanta. At that time, no one gave him a chance. But he pulled it off, leading the Congress to a victory.

A first time Chief Minister, he took charge of the state at a very difficult time. Insurgency at its peak, brutal killings frequent, development at a standstill and coffers drained.

Gogoi changed all that in the 15 years he was in power, crushing insurgency and putting the wheels of the economy back on track. There were occasional eruptions, like the Kokrajhar ethnic clashes of 2012. Gogoi dealt with them with an iron hand.

In 2010, corporate India came calling on Assam, led by Ratan Tata. By 2016, Assam was holding the all-important South Asian Games. Born in 1936 to Usha and Kamaleshwar Gogoi, Tarun Gogoi grew up in a tea garden in Jorhat district where his father was a doctor. -NDTV







NEW DELHI, Nov 23: Former Assam chief minister, Tarun Gogoi, died of multiple organ failure, state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Monday. He was 86.A six-time member of parliament from Assam and twice Union minister, Gogoi returned from Delhi to politics in his home state in 2001, charged with leading the party in Assembly polls against the powerful AGP Government of Prafulla Kumar Mahanta. At that time, no one gave him a chance. But he pulled it off, leading the Congress to a victory.A first time Chief Minister, he took charge of the state at a very difficult time. Insurgency at its peak, brutal killings frequent, development at a standstill and coffers drained.Gogoi changed all that in the 15 years he was in power, crushing insurgency and putting the wheels of the economy back on track. There were occasional eruptions, like the Kokrajhar ethnic clashes of 2012. Gogoi dealt with them with an iron hand.In 2010, corporate India came calling on Assam, led by Ratan Tata. By 2016, Assam was holding the all-important South Asian Games. Born in 1936 to Usha and Kamaleshwar Gogoi, Tarun Gogoi grew up in a tea garden in Jorhat district where his father was a doctor. -NDTV