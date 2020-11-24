Video
Foreign News

Putin not ready to recognize Biden win yet

Published : Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

MOSCOW, Nov 23: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday he was ready to work with any US leader and would congratulate whoever emerges the winner of the US presidential election once all the legal formalities are settled, Russian news agencies reported.
Putin has withheld comment, while President Donald Trump has been taking legal action to try to overturn his Nov. 3 election defeat to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. "We will work with anyone who has the trust of the American people," Putin was quoted as saying on state television.
But the winner must be named either by the opposing party, which should acknowledge the victory of their opponents, or after the final results of the election are confirmed in a legitimate, legal way, Putin said.
That follows previous Kremlin comment that it would wait for the official results of the U.S. presidential election before commenting on its outcome.
A Kremlin spokesperson previously said Putin wouldn't recognize Biden's win until legal challenges mounted by President Trump's campaign immediately after Election Day were resolved in court.
Putin's latest comments arrived shortly before it was confirmed on Sunday that the Trump administration had withdrawn from the Open Skies Treaty between the two nations. Reports of Trump's plans to withdraw from the treaty first emerged in spring.
The Trump administration withdrew from another arms treaty with Russia, the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, signed in 1987, in August. Putin, who has praised Trump in the past for saying he wanted better ties with Moscow, has said Russia will work with any U.S. leader, while noting what he called Joe Biden's "sharp anti-Russian rhetoric".
Putin appeared less friendly towards Trump in remarks broadcast by Russian state TV on Sunday. In what may be seen by some analysts as an attempt to try to curry favour with the Biden camp, he took the time to knock down what he made clear he regarded as false allegations from Trump about the Bidens.    -REUTERS


