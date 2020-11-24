Video
Home Sports

AC Milan stay top in Serie A

Published : Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

MILAN, NOV 23: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice to bring his tally to 10 league goals this season before limping off with a muscle strain as AC Milan stayed top in Serie A on Sunday with a 3-1 win at 10-man Napoli.
Milan move back two points ahead of Sassuolo -- 2-0 winners earlier at Hellas Verona -- with Roma third after Henrikh Mkhitaryan netted a brace in a dominant 3-0 win over Parma.
"For me Zlatan is stronger now than 10-12 years ago," said Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso of his former Milan teammate.
"Milan strongly believes in Ibra, his teammates trust him 100 percent.
"In my opinion, their team is not the strongest but they have the mentality.
"We play well but lose as soon as it gets difficult."
Ibrahimovic continued his fine form, heading in a Theo Hernandez cross after 20 minutes, sending in the second with his knee nine minutes after the break.
But the 39-year-old pulled up clutching his left hamstring and was substituted after 79 minutes.
The Swede has scored in all six games he has played this season, having missed two after contracting coronavirus.
Coach Stefano Pioli missed the trip south with Covid-19, but his side got their first league win in Naples since October 2010, the season they last won the Scudetto, with Ibrahimovic also on the scoresheet that time.    -AFP


