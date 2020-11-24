Saifuddin sidelined for one week with ankle injury

Minister Group Rajshahi's key player Mohammad Saifuddin was sidelined for a week and as a result he will not be able to play the first three matches of the side in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup.

"Saifuddin was given a week's rest. He will not be able to play the first three matches of the side in the tournament," Minister Group Rajshahi manager Hannan Sarkar said.

"He hasn't undergone a scan on his injured place yet. He will do it once we feel it is necessary. The physios are observing him all the time. His injury will be assessed in a week after which if we think he can play the next matches, he will play," he added.

Saifuddin hurt his left ankle while he was playing football during the training session at the National Academy Ground of the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The pace-bowling all-rounder was seen leaving the ground on a crutch, with his left leg bandaged.

Rajshahi will play against Beximco Dhaka in the opening match of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Tuesday.

Rajshahi recruited Saifuddin in their first call in the players' draft even though when a Grade A player Mahmudullah Riyad was available.

The team management later revealed that they didn't rope in Mahmudullah as the national T20 captain was infected with Covid-19 and they didn't expect he would recover so quickly to be available for the whole

tournament. BSS











