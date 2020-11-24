Video
latest 'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19      
Sports

India Mohammedan SC expresses grief over death of Badal Roy

Published : Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Mohammedan Sporting Club of India expressed grief and sadness at the death of Iconic former national team's footballer and former captain of Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited, Dhaka, according to a message received here from Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited on Monday.
The message said: "We at Mohammedan Sporting Club, India are deeply saddened by the untimely death of former Mohammedan Sporting Club's captain and famous footballer Badal Roy. We take this opportunity to pay our homage and tribute for his contribution towards Bangladesh and Asian football as a whole. We pay our condolence and stay by the family during these hard times. May his soul rest in peace."
Badal Roy, former vice president of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has been suffering from liver cancer as well as a few other ailments. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the Bangladesh Medical College on Sunday last afternoon.      -BSS


