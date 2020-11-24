Video
Home Sports

Booters continue training full swing in Doha

Published : Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

The Bangladesh national football team has completed their second field training session on Monday morning at Al Aziziyah Boutique (Super Club, Pitch-2), in Doha, according to a message received here from Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).
The national booters also joined hour-long GYM session from 11 am to 12 pm at Aspire Football Academy' GYM.
During the team's practice session, coaches were focused on players' fitness prior to their practice matches. The Bangladesh national football team will play their first practice match against Army Football team on Wednesday (November 25) at Aziziyah Boutique (super club, pitch-2) and play the second practice match on November 28 against Lusail Sports Club at Aziziyah Boutique (super club, pitch-1).
Before the start of the practice session of the Bangladesh national football team, the national booters observed one minute's silence in honor of the BFF's former vice president Badal Roy, an iconic former footballer of national football team, who passed away Sunday afternoon in the city's Bangladesh Medical College in Dhanmondi.
National football team's dependable midfielder Mamunul Islam Mamun through a video message on Monday said: "To tell the truth we the national players are very sad after hearing the sad news because we have lost a man who is like an elder brother, like a guardian 'Badal Da'… we all the players are really very sad .. when he (Badal Roy) was in national team management, he used to cooperate the players a lot mentally in fact, he was our guardian he was a legendary player … we lost a legend as well as a guardian.    -BSS


