'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19      
Home Sports

Squash coaches Foundation Course concludes

Published : Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Sports Desk

The month long training of squash coaches, featuring eleven trainers and nine markers, concluded on Monday at the BAF Shaheen College Squash Court.
The training aims to equip coaches with skills to develop squash players from the school level, take squash to all schools and consolidate a sound notion about the game's rules and regulations.
The president of the Bangladesh Squash Federation, Col (retd) Faruk Khan, MP handed over the certificates and prizes among the successful participants.
Among others deputy head of the Bangladesh Air Force, Air Vice Marshal AKM Ehsanul Huq, Principal of Shaheen College, Group Captain, Md. Mukit ul Alam Mia, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Squash Federation, Brigadier GM Quamrul Islam, member of the squash executive council Commodore Jamil were present in the programme.


