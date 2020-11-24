BCB mourns death of eminent footballer Badal Roy

Former national star footballer of the Eighties, national sports award winner Badal Roy passed away on Sunday afternoon while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is deeply saddened at the death of legendary former National footballer Badal Roy. The iconic booter breathed his last in Dhaka at the age of 62," said a press release of the BCB.

Roy had been suffering from liver cancer and other health problems.

Roy became an icon of Mohammedan Sporting Club, which he served for nearly two decades.

Following his retirement he became an organiser and was the vice-president of the Bangladesh Football Federation.

The Board extends sympathies and condolences to the family members of Badal Roy. -BSS





