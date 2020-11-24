Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 November, 2020, 10:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19      
Home Sports

People pay final tributes to Badal Roy

Published : Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Sports Reporter

People pay final tributes to Badal Roy

People pay final tributes to Badal Roy

People of all walks paid their final tribute to Mohammedan and national football team's former captain and star booter Badal Roy on Monday. His obsequy was conducted at the Kali Mandir in Sabujbagh, Dhaka.
Badal who died of Liver Cancer in the evening on Sunday was taken to his adored club Mohammedan Sporting Club in the morning on Monday. On the club premises, the fellow players and organisers of the football star gathered together to pay their last respect to him.
Later his body was taken to his favourite football ground Bangabandhu National Stadium where he had many memories as a sports person and organiser. Barrister Biplab Barua, on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, on behalf of Bangladesh Awami League came to pay final tribute to the once football hero of the nation.
While recalling Roy, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) vice-president Kazi Nabil Ahmed prised the former vice-president of the federation for his deeds. He said that Badal used to hunt talented players and was involved in player development programme. He also said that Badal was always busy in different football related activities and that the football arena had a tremendous loss at his (Badal) death.
Badal had served as a Vice-President of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) for three consecutive times. He started his career playing for Mohammedan Sporting Club in Dhaka in 1977 in the First Division Football League and played for the club for a long time. Later he became an official of the club.
Previously in 2017, Roy survived a brain haemorrhage following two successful surgeries at the Gleneagles Hospital and Medical Centre in Singapore.
Recently, Roy was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Asgar Ali Hospital in Dhaka on the 5th of November and was shifted to Square Hospital on the 11th of November as the condition deteriorated. There, he was diagnosed with Liver Cancer of critical stage. Later, the physicians advised family to take him home. Then the family members take him to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) as the last resort. For dialysis, Roy was taken to Bangladesh Medical where he breathed his last.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barca drift, Messi disillusioned as Koeman renovation yet to convince
AC Milan stay top in Serie A
Saifuddin sidelined for one week with ankle injury
India Mohammedan SC expresses grief over death of Badal Roy
Booters continue training full swing in Doha
Shakib returns to cricket today, ending a year-long hiatus
FIFA ban African football chief Ahmad Ahmad for 5 years for corruption
Squash coaches Foundation Course concludes


Latest News
Elderly man dies being hit by motorcycle
'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19
Myanmar’s genocide against Rohingya not over: Rights group
The Indian bride who wore a pantsuit to her wedding
Chinese spacecraft sets off on Moon sample quest
Poorest must not be trampled in vaccines stampede: WHO
Players need more protection, says Barca coach Koeman after resting Messi
Trump finally gives green light for Biden transition
India seeks to implicate Pakistan in dossier to UN
Fire ravages Dhaka’s Sat Tala Slum, 40 shanties gutted
Most Read News
DU admission test at divisional HQs, changes in mark allocation
Covid-19: Impact on developing economies
Govt set to move away from 13 coal-based power plants
Sonali Bank to get 38.34 acres of mortgaged land
"India, Pak, Bangladesh should be merged": Indian minister
38 more die of corona, 2,060 tested positive
Committee formed for enlisting martyred Intellectuals
HC commutes death penalty of condemned convict
‘Golden Monir’ now worth Tk 1,050cr
Pry students’ evaluation at own schools, roll to remain same
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft