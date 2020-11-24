

People pay final tributes to Badal Roy

Badal who died of Liver Cancer in the evening on Sunday was taken to his adored club Mohammedan Sporting Club in the morning on Monday. On the club premises, the fellow players and organisers of the football star gathered together to pay their last respect to him.

Later his body was taken to his favourite football ground Bangabandhu National Stadium where he had many memories as a sports person and organiser. Barrister Biplab Barua, on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, on behalf of Bangladesh Awami League came to pay final tribute to the once football hero of the nation.

While recalling Roy, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) vice-president Kazi Nabil Ahmed prised the former vice-president of the federation for his deeds. He said that Badal used to hunt talented players and was involved in player development programme. He also said that Badal was always busy in different football related activities and that the football arena had a tremendous loss at his (Badal) death.

Badal had served as a Vice-President of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) for three consecutive times. He started his career playing for Mohammedan Sporting Club in Dhaka in 1977 in the First Division Football League and played for the club for a long time. Later he became an official of the club.

Previously in 2017, Roy survived a brain haemorrhage following two successful surgeries at the Gleneagles Hospital and Medical Centre in Singapore.

Recently, Roy was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Asgar Ali Hospital in Dhaka on the 5th of November and was shifted to Square Hospital on the 11th of November as the condition deteriorated. There, he was diagnosed with Liver Cancer of critical stage. Later, the physicians advised family to take him home. Then the family members take him to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) as the last resort. For dialysis, Roy was taken to Bangladesh Medical where he breathed his last.







People of all walks paid their final tribute to Mohammedan and national football team's former captain and star booter Badal Roy on Monday. His obsequy was conducted at the Kali Mandir in Sabujbagh, Dhaka.Badal who died of Liver Cancer in the evening on Sunday was taken to his adored club Mohammedan Sporting Club in the morning on Monday. On the club premises, the fellow players and organisers of the football star gathered together to pay their last respect to him.Later his body was taken to his favourite football ground Bangabandhu National Stadium where he had many memories as a sports person and organiser. Barrister Biplab Barua, on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, on behalf of Bangladesh Awami League came to pay final tribute to the once football hero of the nation.While recalling Roy, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) vice-president Kazi Nabil Ahmed prised the former vice-president of the federation for his deeds. He said that Badal used to hunt talented players and was involved in player development programme. He also said that Badal was always busy in different football related activities and that the football arena had a tremendous loss at his (Badal) death.Badal had served as a Vice-President of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) for three consecutive times. He started his career playing for Mohammedan Sporting Club in Dhaka in 1977 in the First Division Football League and played for the club for a long time. Later he became an official of the club.Previously in 2017, Roy survived a brain haemorrhage following two successful surgeries at the Gleneagles Hospital and Medical Centre in Singapore.Recently, Roy was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Asgar Ali Hospital in Dhaka on the 5th of November and was shifted to Square Hospital on the 11th of November as the condition deteriorated. There, he was diagnosed with Liver Cancer of critical stage. Later, the physicians advised family to take him home. Then the family members take him to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) as the last resort. For dialysis, Roy was taken to Bangladesh Medical where he breathed his last.