

Dhaka, Khulna favourite for opening day clashes, Rajshahi, Barisal ready to bite

Mushfiqur Rahim led Dhaka are the most balanced side of the event while Rajshahi are the most economic tent. T20 opener of Bangladesh national side Naim Sheikh will pair with young blood Tanzid Tamim to open the innings for Dhaka. Shahadat Hossain [3], Yasir Ali Rabbi, Mushfiq himself, Sabbir Romman and Mehidy Rana make a solid batting line up for home team. Very experienced Rubel Hossain will lead bowling unit, where he will get Abu Hider Rony and Shofiqul Islam while Nayeem Hasan and Nasum Ahmed will add varied option for Mushfique.

Rajshahi in the contrary lost their half strength at the eleventh hour since their best-buy Mohammad Saifuddin is ruled out for three matches sustaining knee injury. However, they must be expecting some Ashraful magic to reverse the predictions. Skipper Nazmul Hossain Shanto, experienced Nurul Hasan Shohan and Rakibul Hasan Sr need to justify their name. Forhad Reza and Fazle Rabbi are the proven domestic performers, who can play big role in the match. Shanto by all means can rely on his bowler to defend any good total. Rising speedsters Ebadat Hossain and Mukidul Islam Mugdho are in good forms while very experienced Arafat Sunny and Sunzamul Islam have ability to illume with their whirlwind.

Mightiest Dhaka will engage with imbalanced Barisal in the night game of the day. Shakib Al Hasan must claim the spotlight, who will be seen in action for the first time after lifting ICC's ban on him. The all-rounder representing Mahmudullah led Khulna. Imrul Kayes, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Shakib, Mahmudullah, Jahirul Islam Omi, Ariful Haque and Shovagata Hom are the batting pillars of Khulna while Al Amin Hossain, Shafiul and Shahidul makes a strong pace unit backed by spinning combination having names like Shakib, Rishad Hasan and Nazmul Apu.

Tamim Iqbal's Barisal must be fighting to set proper batting order. Parvez Emon, Saif Hasan, Towhid Hridoy Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Irfan Shukkur all are very tender middle order batsmen having no proven performance in the format sans Afif. Taskin Ahmed is the key weapon for Tamim with the ball. Kamrul Islam Rabbi is the speedster for them while Mehidy Miraz, Aminul Biplob and Sohrawatdi Shuvo combined the best spinning attack in the event.







Cricket fever is back in Dhaka. Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket stadium is set to host the Bangabandhu T20 Cup. The curtain of much talked event is going to open today with the dual between Beximco Dhaka and Minister Group Rajshahi while Gemcon Khulna will meet with Fortune Barisal at night in the other match of the day.