Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 November, 2020, 10:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19      
Home Back Page

Greenhouse gas levels at new high despite C-19 measures

Published : Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

GENEVA, Nov 23: Greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, the main driver of climate change, hit record highs last year and have continued climbing this year, despite measures to halt the pandemic, the UN said Monday.
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said lockdowns, border closures, flight groundings and other measures to rein in the coronavirus crisis had indeed cut emissions of many pollutants and greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide.
But it warned the industrial slowdown due to the pandemic had not curbed record concentrations of the greenhouse gases that are trapping heat in the atmosphere, raising temperatures, causing sea levels to rise and driving more extreme weather.
"The lockdown-related fall in emissions is just a tiny blip on the long-term graph," WMO chief Petteri Taalas said in a statement.
"We need a sustained flattening of the curve."
The WMO's main annual Greenhouse Gas Bulletin said preliminary estimates indicated that during the most intense period of the shutdowns, daily CO2 emissions may have been reduced by as much as 17 percent globally. The annual impact was expected to be a drop of between 4.2 and 7.5 percent, it said.
But this will not cause concentrations of CO2 in the atmosphere to go down, it said, warning the impact on concentrations was "no bigger than the normal year to year fluctuations."
CO2 concentrations will continue to rise, albeit at a slightly reduced pace, WMO said, adding that the pace would be no more than 0.23 parts per million (ppm) per year slower than the previous trajectory -- well within the 1.0 ppm natural inter-annual variability.
"On the short-term the impact of the Covid-19 confinements cannot be distinguished from natural variability," it said.
Emissions are the main factor that determine the amount of greenhouse gas levels but concentration rates are a measure of what remains after a series of complex interactions between atmosphere, biosphere, lithosphere, cryosphere and the oceans.
CO2 is by far the most important long-lived greenhouse gas in the atmosphere related to human activities, and is responsible for roughly two-thirds of the Earth's warming.
WMO's Bulletin listed the atmospheric concentration of CO2 in 2019 at 410 parts per million, up from 407.8 ppm in 2018, and said the rise had continued this year. Taalas pointed out that the world breached the global threshold of 400 ppm in 2015, voicing alarm that "just four years later, we crossed 410 ppm."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UNICEF plans to deliver 2b doses of C-19 vaccines
Greenhouse gas levels at new high despite C-19 measures
HC commutes convict’s death sentence to life  imprisonment
Govt eyes data privacy regulation
HC drops writ on stray dog relocation
Feasibility study for Ctg-Cox’s Bazar expressway goes on
Forensic doctor testifies in Abrar murder case
AL’s Sirajganj dist President, Gen Secy fired


Latest News
Elderly man dies being hit by motorcycle
'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19
Myanmar’s genocide against Rohingya not over: Rights group
The Indian bride who wore a pantsuit to her wedding
Chinese spacecraft sets off on Moon sample quest
Poorest must not be trampled in vaccines stampede: WHO
Players need more protection, says Barca coach Koeman after resting Messi
Trump finally gives green light for Biden transition
India seeks to implicate Pakistan in dossier to UN
Fire ravages Dhaka’s Sat Tala Slum, 40 shanties gutted
Most Read News
DU admission test at divisional HQs, changes in mark allocation
Covid-19: Impact on developing economies
Govt set to move away from 13 coal-based power plants
Sonali Bank to get 38.34 acres of mortgaged land
"India, Pak, Bangladesh should be merged": Indian minister
38 more die of corona, 2,060 tested positive
Committee formed for enlisting martyred Intellectuals
HC commutes death penalty of condemned convict
‘Golden Monir’ now worth Tk 1,050cr
Pry students’ evaluation at own schools, roll to remain same
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft