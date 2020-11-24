HC commutes convict’s death sentence to life  imprisonment

The High Court (HC) on Monday commuted death penalty of Russell Mia alias Russell Matubbar to life imprisonment in the murder case of Barisal University student Saoda Aktar Mallik

The HC bench of Justice Krishna Debnath and Justice ASM Abdul Mobin delivered the verdict after hearing a death reference and appeal in the case.

Senior Lawyer Khandoker Mahbub Hossain along with lawyer Mohammad Shishir Monir, Md Masud Rana and Md Asad Uddin argued for the accused while Deputy Attorney General Sahin Ahmed Khan represented the state.

A Barisal court on June 1 in 2015 handed down death penalty to Russell Mia for killing first-year accounting student Saoda Aktar of Barisal University.

Russell Mia, a second-year management student of the same university, was involved in an affair with Saoda Akhtar. Parents of Saoda rebuked her severely after they learned about their relationship.

Saoda tried to avoid Russel Mia for a month, but Russell Mia did not give up and stabbed the girl on the campus. Later, the victim died in the intensive care unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.



